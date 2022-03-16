Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Q2 posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 13,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $782,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 198.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after buying an additional 1,989,083 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,484,000 after acquiring an additional 586,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,470,000.

Shares of QTWO opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.78. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.