Zacks: Analysts Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. AT&T reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. 37,522,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,546,641. AT&T has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.