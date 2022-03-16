Zacks: Analysts Expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $178.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.70 million and the lowest is $178.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year sales of $703.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $704.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $737.60 million, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $744.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cyxtera Technologies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYXT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,000,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 568,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. 148,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,800. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

