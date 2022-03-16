Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $16.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.32 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiserv.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Fiserv stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.45. 3,271,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,810. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.
In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.
