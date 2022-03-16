Zacks: Analysts Expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 181.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

GVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 47,725.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after buying an additional 995,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,418,000 after purchasing an additional 370,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 227,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,009,000 after purchasing an additional 224,457 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,310. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.80 and a beta of 1.43. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $44.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 371.46%.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

