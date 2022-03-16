Zacks: Analysts Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will post $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $13.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $15.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.72.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.98. 646,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

