Zacks: Analysts Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. 5,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 1.54. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $36.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.