Zacks: Analysts Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Post $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHENGet Rating) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHENGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. 10,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $61.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.