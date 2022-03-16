Zacks: Analysts Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. 10,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $61.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

