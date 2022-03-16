Zacks: Analysts Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $32.34 and a one year high of $48.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

