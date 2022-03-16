Zacks: Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 287,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $26.85 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

