Zacks: Analysts Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1,822.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.91. 1,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,663. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.64.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

