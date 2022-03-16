Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $15.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. Agenus reported sales of $11.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $59.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $79.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.62 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $150.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agenus by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857,832 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agenus by 2,741.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agenus by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,823,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agenus by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,245 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agenus stock remained flat at $$2.66 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 125,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.03 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

