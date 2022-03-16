Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). ChromaDex reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital began coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of CDXC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $146.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 207,036 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 18.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 147,437 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 416,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ChromaDex by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 106,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

