Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. Enthusiast Gaming reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

EGLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

NASDAQ EGLX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.58. 14,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,670. The company has a market cap of $344.56 million and a PE ratio of -7.28. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,637,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enthusiast Gaming (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.