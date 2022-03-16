Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.58). Esports Entertainment Group reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMBL. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esports Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of GMBL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 30,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,742. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $20.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 221,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 411.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

