Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.43 Million

Analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $143.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.10 million and the highest is $147.00 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $131.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $592.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $572.20 million to $611.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $642.27 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $677.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 36,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

