Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. SunPower posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SunPower by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 94,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SunPower by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after buying an additional 253,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth $22,127,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPWR traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,174,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,468. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.52, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.00. SunPower has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

