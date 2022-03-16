Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.31). Transocean posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,857,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,778,425 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 643,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 23,434,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,880,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.04. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

About Transocean (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.