Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to Post $0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Macro’s earnings. Banco Macro posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Macro will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banco Macro.

BMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Banco Santander raised Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

NYSE:BMA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,404. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Macro has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 117.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

