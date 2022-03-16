Zacks: Brokerages Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $52.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

