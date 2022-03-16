Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical also posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microbot Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth $318,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Microbot Medical by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Microbot Medical by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 454.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBOT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,054. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 4.24. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

