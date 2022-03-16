Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) to Strong Sell

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

HROW stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,384. Harrow Health has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $189.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,703.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 466.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

