Zacks Investment Research Lowers NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) to Strong Sell

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroPace Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy. NeuroPace Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.65.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeuroPace will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth about $228,000. 49.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

