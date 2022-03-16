Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) to Hold

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Get Altimmune alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Shares of Altimmune stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. 55,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,718. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $256.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Altimmune by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.