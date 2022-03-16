Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) to Strong-Buy

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 29.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

CD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

NASDAQ CD traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. 7,397,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chindata Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,840,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 499,395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

