Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Hold

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

LUNA has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.77 million, a PE ratio of -725.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 336.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

