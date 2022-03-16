ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $719,534.50

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $719,534.50 and approximately $237.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.15 or 0.00347579 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00071804 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00090182 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

