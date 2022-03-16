Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $535.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.14.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $12.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,386. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $375.63 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $463.25 and its 200 day moving average is $531.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.