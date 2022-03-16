Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zedge had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 40.22%. Zedge updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Zedge stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Zedge has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $82.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZDGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zedge by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Zedge during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zedge by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Zedge in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zedge by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

