Zepp Health (ZEPP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

ZEPP stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zepp Health has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zepp Health by 41.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,218 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zepp Health by 1,001.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 190,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zepp Health by 91.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zepp Health by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

