Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zhihu updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZH stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

ZH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zhihu by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Zhihu by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,690 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

