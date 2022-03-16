Zilliqa Reaches Market Cap of $509.44 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $509.44 million and $43.76 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00275626 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000561 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.99 or 0.01108786 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003124 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,818,489,306 coins and its circulating supply is 12,527,022,153 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.