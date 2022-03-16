Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $182.92 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.59.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,454 shares of company stock worth $26,058,036 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

