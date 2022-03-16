ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.39

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 64855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $31,004,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,726,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,695,000 after acquiring an additional 530,793 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

