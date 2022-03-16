Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.030 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

NYSE ZUO opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $169,113.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zuora by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Zuora by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

