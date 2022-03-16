Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to $7.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Shares of ZYME opened at $6.24 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $360.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 34,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 205,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.