-$0.09 EPS Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). Bandwidth reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

BAND stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.60 million, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $145.97.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 and have sold 2,107 shares worth $133,239. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

