$0.13 EPS Expected for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Itaú Unibanco’s earnings. Itaú Unibanco posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Itaú Unibanco.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 408.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 171,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 491,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 122,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 42,098,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,798,246. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.
About Itaú Unibanco (Get Rating)
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
