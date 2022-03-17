$0.13 EPS Expected for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Itaú Unibanco’s earnings. Itaú Unibanco posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Itaú Unibanco.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 408.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 171,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 491,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 122,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 42,098,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,798,246. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

About Itaú Unibanco (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

