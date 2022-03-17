-$0.17 EPS Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Porch Group posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 152.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. 3,007,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Porch Group has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $27.50.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

