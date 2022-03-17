$0.26 EPS Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. 105,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,663,167. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 150,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

