$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Sleep Number posted earnings of $2.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $8.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

NASDAQ SNBR traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $63.85. 332,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,374. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.85.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

