$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.41. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. 263,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,978. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 63.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Trustmark by 3,045.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

