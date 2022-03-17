$0.40 EPS Expected for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. FVCBankcorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%.

Several research firms have commented on FVCB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of FVCB stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. 11,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $284.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32.

In other news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $188,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,592 shares of company stock valued at $701,954. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.