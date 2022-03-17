-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Silk Road Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

SILK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. 5,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 5.49. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

