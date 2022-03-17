$0.45 EPS Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROCK. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $48.60 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $96.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $64.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.