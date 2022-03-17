-$0.70 EPS Expected for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.81). Chinook Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($3.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chinook Therapeutics.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

KDNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,761 over the last ninety days. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,880,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,733,000 after buying an additional 450,705 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 199,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.