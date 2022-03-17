$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.25. GameStop posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GameStop by 306.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GME traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $87.70. 3,025,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,714. GameStop has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $344.66. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.10 and its 200-day moving average is $159.26.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

