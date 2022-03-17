$0.83 EPS Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MOFG opened at $32.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $511.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

