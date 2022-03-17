$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.38. Timken reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. Timken has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.05%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $40,970,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after purchasing an additional 474,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 2,351.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 451,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

