$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Comerica posted earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CMA shares. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

Comerica stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.68. 1,357,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,379. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Comerica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Comerica by 16.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after buying an additional 108,996 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Comerica by 14.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 21.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

